Box office: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' regains momentum, defying slowdown

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' regains momentum, defying slowdown

By Tanvi Gupta 11:55 am Nov 26, 202311:55 am

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' box office collections

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has roared back to life at the box office despite a slowdown in the past few days. After witnessing its lowest collection on Friday—earning Rs. 3.8cr—it made a strong comeback on Saturday. Since its Diwali release on November 12, the film has successfully amassed over Rs. 425cr in worldwide collections. Here's a breakdown of its Saturday (day 14) collections.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Tiger 3, the latest addition to Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, is struggling to match the box office success of its predecessors. While Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan raked in Rs. 543.05cr in India, and Hrithik Roshan's War made Rs. 318cr. Tiger 3 still needs around Rs. 53-54cr to surpass War's domestic collections.

3/5

Day 14 saw box office resurgence with Rs. 6.6cr

Tiger 3 opened with a staggering Rs. 44.5 crore in India across all languages. Friday saw its lowest collection (Rs. 3.8cr) to date. However, on day 14, i.e., on Saturday, the film rebounded with an estimated collection of around Rs. 6.6 crore. The total collection in India now stands at approximately Rs. 265 crore, with global numbers reportedly reaching around Rs. 425 crore.

4/5

'Animal,' 'Sam Bahadur' to challenge 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3, produced with a reported budget of Rs. 300 crore, is currently enjoying a nearly solo run at the box office. However, it is set to face competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur from Friday. Both films have generated immense buzz, with Animal already selling over 1.1 lakh tickets and amassing Rs. 3.4 crore in advance bookings, per Sacnilk.

5/5

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Tiger 3'

In this adrenaline-fueled saga, Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi take the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey. In the aftermath of events in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, finds himself falsely accused as a traitor. The pursuit to clear his and his family's names propels him on a life-threatening mission.