'Lal Salaam' to 'Ayalaan': South films' box-office battle on Pongal

By Tanvi Gupta 04:56 pm Oct 01, 202304:56 pm

'Lal Salaam,' 'Ayalaan,' 'Guntur Kaaram,' 'Aranmanai 4' set to release on Pongal 2024 'Lal Salaam,' 'Ayalaan': Every South Indian film releasing on Pongal 2024

The much-awaited Tamil film, Lal Salaam, is set to hit theaters on Pongal in January 2024, the makers announced on Sunday. Directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it is also set to feature "Thalaiva" in an extended cameo. Notably, Pongal is not just reserved for this film as the festival is slated to witness the clash of several other South Indian heavyweights like Sivakarthikeyan and Mahesh Babu. The stage is set for a major box-office showdown!

But first, here's more about 'Lal Salaam'

Lyca Productions unveiled a new poster for Lal Salaam on social media on Sunday, featuring Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with intense expressions. The poster gives off a vintage vibe, showing Rajini standing in front of an old-fashioned car with an ancient tomb-like building in the background. The film features Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Former cricketer Kapil Dev also has a guest appearance in Lal Salaam.

Take a look at the announcement post

Box office clash: Rajinikanth versus Sivakarthikeyan

Originally scheduled to release on Diwali, Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film Ayalaan has been postponed to Pongal 2024. Helmed by debutant R Ravikumar, Ayalaan promises to be a groundbreaking sci-fi spectacle centered around the arrival of an extraterrestrial being on Earth. Now, the real test will be to see how Sivakarthikeyan's film fares against the towering presence of Rajinikanth, Vishal, and Vikranth as they vie for the audience's attention on Pongal.

Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaraam'

Telugu superstar Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram is also set to light up the screens on Pongal next year. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, reunites Babu with the filmmaker, with whom he has previously collaborated on films like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Guntur Kaaraam also features a stellar cast, including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj.

Tamannaah Bhatia-led 'Aranmanai 4' (Pongal 2024 release)

The Aranmanai franchise—known for its blend of horror and comedy—has gained popularity through three successful installments, all directed by Tamil actor-filmmaker Sundar C. Now, Aranmanai 4, the fourth installment in the series, has been announced. It is also set for a Pongal release. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu, with the latter two making a return to the franchise. Aranmanai 4 has added a new dimension to Pongal's already exciting lineup.