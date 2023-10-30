'Rambaan': Mohanlal collaborates with director Joshiy; slated for 2025 release

By Isha Sharma 02:46 pm Oct 30, 202302:46 pm

Mohanlal has announced a new film with director Joshiy

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has come bearing surprises. On Monday, he unveiled the poster and the first glimpse of the actioner Rambaan, directed by his frequent collaborator Joshiy. The film has been written by Chemban Vinod Jose and produced jointly by Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R Singh. It's targeting a theatrical release in 2025 on the occasion of Easter and Vishu.

Why does this story matter?

Joshiy and Mohanlal go way back and have collaborated on not just a few, but a dozen films. These are: Bhookambam (1983), January Oru Orma (1987), Naduvazhikal (1989), No.20 Madras Mail (1990), Praja (2001), Mampazhakkalam (2004), Naran (2005), Twenty:20 (2008), Christian Brothers (2011), Run Baby Run (2012), Lokpal (2013) and Lailaa O Lailaa (2015). Now, Rambaan will release a decade after their last partnership.

The first poster raises intrigue about the film

In the first glimpse, Mohanlal can be seen standing atop a car with his back to the camera. While one of his hands wields a hammer, the other one seems to have a rifle. His surroundings are also peculiar: on one hand, the scenery is dominated by high-rise buildings, while the other side has thatched roofs, increasing the air of mystery around the shot.

Take a look at the poster, photos from announcement event

Check out the motion poster

Crew: Check who's handling which department

Reportedly, the rumors of the famous director-actor duo's partnership have been swirling around since 2019, but nothing was concrete for a while. Now, a team of experienced technicians will work on Rambaan. While Sameer Thahir (Bangalore Days) has been given the reins of the cinematography, Vivek Harshan (Kurup) will supervise the editing. Vishnu Vijay (Nayattu) will spearhead the music department.

Work: Mohanlal has multiple films lined up

Recently, Mohanlal was seen shouldering an important special appearance in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Up next, he has several projects lined up, such as the Malayalam courtroom drama Neru, helmed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Lijo Jose Pelissery's historical drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban and the pan-Indian film Vrushabha, which co-stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan are also keeping him occupied.