'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan starrer's new poster, important update out

By Isha Sharma 12:13 pm Oct 29, 202312:13 pm

Makers of 'Indian 2' to release a glimpse video soon

The makers of Indian 2 are building up anticipation around the film in the days leading up to Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday (November 7). On Sunday, the film's production house, Lyca Productions, unveiled a new poster and also shared that a glimpse video of the drama will be released on Friday (November 3). Helmed by S Shankar, it is a sequel to Indian (1996).

Poster seems to reflect film's central theme

Know more about supporting cast, crew

The upcoming vigilante drama will feature an ensemble cast comprising Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simha. Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions jointly bankrolled the project, while Anirudh Ravichander is onboard as the music director. Ravi Varman and R Rathnavelu reportedly helmed the cinematography. Indian 2 will be followed by Indian 3, per reports.