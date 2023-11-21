Massy heroes, gorgeous music—analyzing themes in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films

By Isha Sharma

Decoding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's style of filmmaking

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is one of the biggest films of 2023 and will hit theaters on December 1, unafraid of the clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It's already enjoying immense buzz, thanks to its ensemble cast led by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, its four songs, and the macabre violence it promises. Ahead of Animal, familiarize yourself with Reddy Vanga's filmmaking.

A massy hero that appeals to the crowd

In both Arjun Reddy and its remake Kabir Singh, Reddy Vanga presented Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor, respectively, in hypermasculine, larger-than-life, and massy avatars (key: smoking and alcohol stills). Both the protagonists have their way and decimate whoever comes in their path; they are unapologetically replete with flaws that the films eventually seem to justify. Their "heroic" personality is lapped up by the audience.

Weak, submissive, meek female characters

Call it the script's demand or the way Reddy Vanga pens his characters, both Dr. Preethi (AR) and Preeti (KS) are cut from the same cloth—they're mostly meek and submissive in front of their partners and their consent is an afterthought, not a priority in their toxic relationships. However, we hope that changes with the character of Geetanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Soundtracks blend well with the narrative

While critics were divided on Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, and Animal's teaser also generated some criticism, one aspect everyone can easily agree upon is how Reddy Vanga has an ear for music. Not every director has that, and when one does, you can feel it in the final product. Both KS and AR had gorgeous soundtracks, and Animal's music is already a chartbuster.

He relies on violence and its many forms

Violence can be present in a film in many forms and does not necessarily need to be gruesome and gory. While AR and KS portray their heroes as rage-filled, forever angry men who beat up people to a pulp, in Animal, Ranbir's character is a gun-wielding gangster, so this time, Reddy Vanga is going to dial 'V' for violence like never before.

'AR' and 'KS' proved to be star vehicles

While Deverakonda had worked in five films before AR and Shahid in a lot more than that, these films turned out to be the most important milestones of their respective careers. Particularly for Shahid, KS was reportedly his biggest solo blockbuster ever! Animal can now usher in a wave of superstardom for Ranbir, presenting him in a role beyond everything he has ever done.