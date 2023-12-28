Tamil actor-DMDK founder 'Captain' Vijayakant (71) dies following illness

Vijayakant passes away aged 71

Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder, "Captain" Vijayakant, passed away on Thursday aged 71. He was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to pneumonia and required ventilator support. He had been under doctors' observation for two weeks. The hospital stated, "Captain Vijayakant was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

Vijayakant's illustrious career in cinema

Known as "Captain" for playing military characters in several movies, Vijayakant starred in 154 films before foraying into politics. He founded the DMDK in 2005. He made his debut with the 1979 film Inikkum Ilamai. His notable films include Vaidhegi Kaathirunthaal, Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran, Pulan Visaranai, Chinna Gounder, Honest Raj, and Ramanaa, among others. Vijayakant won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Tamil) for Amman Kovil Kizhakale. He bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for both Senthoora Poove and Thayagam.

Vijayakant's foray into politics

The party debuted in the 2006 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, but Vijayakant was the only winning candidate. Vijayakant confronted established Dravidian parties like the DMK and AIADMK and offered an alternative perspective in state politics. In 2011, the DMDK became the main opposition party, with Vijayakant as the leader of the opposition in the TN Assembly from 2011-16. The DMDK contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PM Modi pays tribute to Vijayakant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole Vijayakant's death. He penned a tribute stating, "Extremely saddened by the passing of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape." PM Modi also extended his condolences to the actor-turned-politician's family and followers.

