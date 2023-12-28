'Sex Education' to 'Beef': Best Netflix comedy shows of 2023

Best comedy shows of the year 2023 on Netflix

Netflix continues to deliver a hilarious repertoire of series that tickle the funny bone and bring joy to audiences worldwide. From clever wit to outrageous humor, this collection promises a diverse range of comedic experiences. As we step into 2024, look through 2023's most side-splitting, heartwarming, and downright entertaining shows that showcase the brilliance of comedy in the streaming era.

'Beef' (2023)

The dark comedy series Beef takes a satirical approach to fame, ego, and the absurdity of public conflicts. The series follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder who goes head-to-head with an entrepreneur with a picturesque life, Amy Lau (Ali Wong). It explores a prolonged feud between two strangers in the aftermath of a road rage incident.

'Glamorous' (2023- )

Created by Jordon Nardino, Glamorous centers on Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a creative young gay guy who identifies as gender non-conforming. His life appears to be stagnant until he accepts a position with renowned makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). This is Marco's first opportunity to discover his true self, his life goals, and the meaning of being queer.

'That 90s Show' (2023- )

A sequel to That '70s Show, That '90s Show is a nostalgic sitcom revisiting the beloved era through the lens of a new generation of Point Place kids, paying homage to the spirit of the '90s. Set in the iconic 1990s, the series follows a fresh ensemble of friends as they navigate the challenges of adolescence, relationships, and the cultural shifts of the time.

'Never Have I Ever' (2020-23)

Never Have I Ever is a witty coming-of-age series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Following Devi Vishwakumar, an ambitious Indian-American teen played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the show skillfully intertwines humor and heart. Devi navigates the complexities of adolescence, friendships, and cultural identity, creating a relatable and entertaining narrative that captures the essence of teenage life with charm and authenticity.

'Sex Education' (2019-2023)

The coming-of-age teen comedy-drama series Sex Education navigates the awkward, humorous, and poignant aspects of teenage sexuality. Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, combines his sex therapist mother's advice with his own insights to offer sex education services to his high school peers. The show skillfully addresses a range of issues, from relationships to identity, in a refreshingly candid and empathetic manner.