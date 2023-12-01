OTT: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' is streaming now

'Mission Raniganj' is streaming now on Netflix

Get ready, Akki fans. Mission Raniganj is set on its mission to garner viewership in its second shelf life on OTT. Yes, the drama is now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix making it perfect for a family weekend watch! The film headlined by dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, received decent reviews from critics.

Kumar posted a promotional video and captioned it, "An impossible task. One common man. An unwavering spirit. #MissionRaniganj is now streaming on Netflix." The film is based on the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill. The Tinu Suresh Desai also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Pavan Malhotra, among others.

