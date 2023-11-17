'The Railway Men,' 'Sukhee': OTT releases to watch this weekend

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Nov 17, 2023

OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

The Diwali weekend has just passed and the coming weekend is mostly going to pass in melancholia. But, to get you out of it, the OTT platforms promise an array of captivating narratives, riveting performances, and unparalleled storytelling, all conveniently accessible from the comfort of your own house. Here's your weekend escape into a universe of unparalleled entertainment.

'Apurva' (November 15- Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa, among others, the intense thriller drama film Apurva is one of the most-awaited OTT releases in November. The film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh, follows the titular character (Sutaria) who is set to marry Karwa's character soon. However, before that, she gets kidnapped by the antagonist (Banerjee). It's a relentless fight for survival.

'The Crown' Season 6 (November 16- Netflix)

With 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, the Netflix historical drama series The Crown is one of the most popular series on the British Royal Family. It's back with its much-talked-about final season. The show, which traces Queen Elizabeth II's life from her early days on the throne to current events, will cover the years 1997-2005 in its season finale, including Princess Diana's death.

'In Love and Deep Water' (November 16- Netflix)

The latest Japanese film In Love and Deep Water is a suspenseful rom-com set on a massive luxury cruise ship. "Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea, when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder," as described by the streaming giant. Written by Sakamoto Yuji, the film is directed by Taki Yusuke.

'Sukhee' (November 17- Netflix)

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the Bollywood comedy-drama film Sukhee stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the titular character. The film also stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, and Pavleen Gujral. It revolves around Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, once a rebellious youngster during college and now a Punjabi housewife in her late 30s who wants to attend her college reunion much to her family's dismay.

'The Railway Men' (November 18- Netflix)

The Netflix thriller drama mini-series The Railway Men is the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Netflix. Set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the series features an ensemble star cast including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. It narrates the story from the perspective of the railway workers who risked their lives to save others.