When is 'Wednesday' S02 releasing? Tentative production plan unveiled

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

When is 'Wednesday' S02 releasing? Tentative production plan unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 02:13 pm Nov 14, 202302:13 pm

'Wednesday' S02 is slated to go on floors in April 2024

Netflix's hit horror-comedy series Wednesday is set to shift its production location from Romania to Ireland for its upcoming second season, with filming expected to commence in April 2024, as per Deadline. The show's first season, which consisted of eight episodes, premiered on Netflix in November 2022 and was an instant hit. The series shattered multiple streaming records, including the highest number of hours watched for an English language series in its debut week, amassing over 341 million hours.

2/3

'Wednesday' in a nutshell

The storyline of Wednesday centers on Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the iconic Addams Family character as she enrolls at Nevermore Academy. The official description of Season 1 reads: Wednesday "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

3/3

Creators and executive producers behind 'Wednesday'

Season 1's cast also featured Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci. Catherine Zeta-Jones starred as Morticia Addams, alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar developed the series and served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton directed the initial four episodes and served as an executive producer for the first season.