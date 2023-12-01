'Animal' review: Gore, surprises abound in Ranbir Kapoor's one-man-show

1/12

Entertainment 5 min read

'Animal' review: Gore, surprises abound in Ranbir Kapoor's one-man-show

By Isha Sharma 02:33 pm Dec 01, 202302:33 pm

'Animal' is out in theaters

There are a lot of ways to describe Sandeep Reddy Vanga's always on steroids, never short of adrenaline, Animal. It's exhilarating, awe-inspiring, thrilling, and always keeps you guessing, and Ranbir Kapoor's performance (he's hardly ever not in the frame), is simply enrapturing. However, Animal has chinks in its armor, and its roar becomes feeble in the second half, with its narrative massively meandering.

2/12

This is the story of 'Animal'

Animal follows the complex, complicated story of Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Kapoor), a son extremely obsessed with his father Balbir (Anil Kapoor), to the extent that all he has ever sought in his life is his father's validation and love. The twist in the tale occurs when Balbir is attacked, and Ranvijay takes it upon himself to hunt down the killers before it's too late.

3/12

Positives: It will have you engrossed from the first scene

There's a lot to admire about Animal, especially in its explosive first half, when all hell breaks loose and Reddy Vanga gives RK the stage to perform like never before. The story's buildup, interlinking of events, and the groove it finds from the get-go is applaudable. If you think you saw it all in the trailer, you haven't even seen a fraction of it.

4/12

Don't miss the eruptive pre-interval scene

During the pre-interval scene, I almost forgot to blink, such is the way the stage was set and the action sequences carried out—you want to see more of it. Ranvijay's toxicity (it's on the viewer to NOT like him) is also on full display from the first scene: he is a misogynist, raucous, and forever in violent mode—a character you would love to hate.

5/12

Representation of Ranvijay's obsession with Balbir

I also particularly liked the way Ranvijay's toxic obsession with his father, and his innate responsibility to shield him finds footing in Animal. He wants to be called "Balbir Singh the Second" and erase everyone who threatens his father's existence. The best of all? Ranvijay's name is disclosed only at the intermission; before that, he has only one (preferable) identity—being Balbir's son.

6/12

If not Kapoor, nobody else could have perhaps done this

Enough has been said about Kapoor's acting prowess and Animal goes on to prove why he belongs to the cream of the crop of Bollywood's artistic merit. "One man, many shades," is how the film describes him, and he warrants your undivided attention at all times, even on—especially on—occasions when you feel Animal is gasping for breath. Watch out for the post-credit scene!

7/12

More on the post-credit scene

If you pay close attention after the interval, you can already guess the post-credit scene. However, in case you forget about it by the climax, it will be there to give you gooseflesh. Reminder, though, like the rest of Animal, it dials G for gory!

8/12

'Animal's music gets a star of its own

Like Reddy Vanga's previous two films—Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh—the music here provides a solid foundation on which several sequences stand tall. Be it the father-son relationship expressed through Sonu Nigam's melodious Papa Meri Jaan or B Praak's fiery and passionate Saari Dunia Jala Denge that takes the climax several notches higher, Animal's music is its second soul, its surefooted performances being the first.

9/12

Negatives: It loses momentum and the narrative isn't always strong

While Animal has a lot going on for it, and Kapoor is its cynosure at all times, it is by no means close to being perfect. The narrative gives way in the second half, and you begin to wonder—when will some action take place and the dots join? In many scenes, the narrative switches on and off—the effect comes first, the cause later.

10/12

Other actors do not receive much spotlight

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranvijay's wife Geetanjali, is another weak link in this film that is decked with the artistic caliber of several stars, and I would have paid extra for her character to just mouth the dialogues well! Also, as is often the case, other secondary actors (Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Pran), find themselves neglected and are simply a passive presence throughout Animal.

11/12

The runtime goes against it at times

Long runtimes can be justified if the film has a lot to say and not enough space to say it in two hours, but here, there are more than a few scenes that needed to be ruthlessly weeded out. Reddy Vanga is also the editor, and it looks like he never used any scissors on the editing table. Sometimes, less is more.

12/12

Verdict: We'll suggest watching it in theaters

RK doesn't seem to have one career-best performance, there are many—Sanju and Rockstar being the frontrunners. Animal has followed that elite list, and from his different looks to his mannerisms to the way he owns the character, there's no room for us to complain. I wish the story was tighter and more profound, but rest assured, this animal is out to prey. Verdict: 3/5.