Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 05, 2023 | 05:43 pm 2 min read

'Sita Ramam' was first released on August 5, 2022 in Telugu

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam completed a year of its theatrical release on Saturday (August 5). Seeing the viewers' immensely positive response to the original Telugu version and dubbed Tamil and Malayalam versions, the makers re-released the film in Hindi in September 2022. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam became a massive commercial success. Meanwhile, here's why you should re-watch it.

Salmaan, Thakur on #OneYearOfSitaRamam

Sita Ramam marked Thakur's debut in the Telugu industry. Reacting to its first anniversary, Thakur said, "The warm reception and acceptance I received in the Telugu film industry has been overwhelming." Meanwhile, Salmaan also recently called the movie his DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). "I think Sita Ramam has taken [the romantic hero tag] to a level which I have never imagined," he said.

Good old love story

Nowadays, when most love stories come off as mundane, Lieutenant Ram and Sita Mahalaxmi's story is a fresh watch. Set in the 1960s, Sita Ramam is a story about how Ram falls in love with Sita. It shows many shades of love, including the pain of separation and the joy of togetherness. Their chemistry worked wonders with the audience, and had multiple aww-inducing moments.

Acting brilliance of star cast

One of the primary reasons why you need to watch the film again is for the acting by its star cast. While Salmaan and Thakur did shine exceptionally well in their roles as lovers, Rashmika Mandanna, who too plays an important role in the movie, was equally impressive. Among others, Sachin Khedekar, in the supporting cast, was also good as Pakistani Brigadier Abu Tariq.

It's nostalgic music

Another factor that binds the film together and adds life to the beautiful love story is the flm's music. Composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, Sita Ramam's songs have a vintage vibe to them, perfectly matching the era it is set in. Whether it is the nostalgic orchestration or the choice of singers, everything about the music fits right for the film.

Visual treat

With Sita Ramam, Raghavapudi has successfully delivered a visual spectacle. Through this movie, he takes us from the breathtaking snow-capped mountains of Kashmir to the lanes and bylanes of Andhra Pradesh. The film's cinematographers, PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna, also did a stellar job with their cameras to present the magnificent beauty of the valley, making it a visual treat for the viewers.

