Malayalam actor R Subbalakshmi's best movie appearances

Dec 01, 2023

Pay tribute to Malayalam actor R Subbalakshmi by watching her best movies

R Subbalakshmi, popular for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil films, passed away on Thursday (November 30) in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 87. One of TV and films' most loved grandmothers, she had begun her music composer career with All India Radio (AIR), moved on to acting, and appeared in nearly 75 films including Telugu and Hindi. Check out some of her most popular appearances.

'Nandanam' (2002)

Subbalakshmi's role as Veshamani Ammal in Ranjith's Malayalam romantic film Nandanam is one of her most popular ones. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nair, the story unfolds within the serene backdrop of Nandanam, a traditional joint-family house. As the narrative weaves love, devotion, and spirituality, the film explores the complex dynamics of relationships. It won four Kerala State Film Awards, among several other accolades.

'Kalyanaraman' (2002)

Subbalakshmi delivered a notable performance as AK Karthyani in the 2002 Malayalam film Kalyanaraman starring Dileep, Nair, and Kunchacko Boban. Directed by Shafi, the rom-com film follows Thekkedathu Ramankutty as he reminisces old days and narrates his love story with Gauri and his family's curse that plays a major role in their relationship, to a bunch of teenagers.

'Ammani' (2016)

Subbalakshmi's performance in the 2016 Tamil film Ammani was a remarkable portrayal of nuanced emotions and strength. Playing the titular character of an aged ragpicker, Subbalakshmi brought authenticity to her role as a resilient elderly woman navigating the complexities of life and earned critical acclaim. The film follows Ammani and the friendship she forms with a middle-aged woman, portrayed by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan.

'Dil Bechara' (2020)

An adaptation of John Green's novel Fault in Our Stars, Mukesh Chhabra's coming-of-age romantic film Dil Bechara marks the last film of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of Subbalakshmi's most notable appearances in Hindi films includes playing the role of Rajput's beloved maternal grandmother in the film. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sahid Vaid, among others.

'Beast' (2022)

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil action comedy film Beast, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Selvaraghavan, follows an ex-R&AW agent who is trying to free hostages who are being held captive by terrorists at a mall. Subbalakshmi plays the role of one of the hostages trapped there. It was a huge commercial success becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.