Mammootty announces new project 'Bramayugam' and reveals concept poster

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 02:05 pm 1 min read

'Bramayugam' is currently in filming stage

Mammootty is a bonafide megastar of Malayalam cinema and over the decades, the actor has pushed the boundary with his impeccable acting skills. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter and unveiled the first poster from his upcoming film titled Bramayugam. The poster promises an intriguing tale. The megastar also revealed that the film went on floors on Thursday.

Cast and crew of the film

Though the actor has not revealed anything the film seems to be an action drama rooted in Indian culture. The movie is being helmed by Rahul Sadasivan and is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth. The film will witness a pan-India release and will be available in five Indian languages, namely, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

