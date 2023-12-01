'Dunki' Drop 3: 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' released

'Dunki' Drop 3: 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' released

By Aikantik Bag 01:37 pm Dec 01, 2023

'Dunki' releases on December 21

Winter is coming and December is full of surprises for Indian cinephiles. From big releases to mega box office clashes, fans are all up for having a helluva time. As viewers were gearing up for Salaar's trailer release, surprisingly the makers of Dunki dropped the highly anticipated song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. Dunki and Salaar are locking horns at the box office.

Sonu Nigam-SRK: An emotional treat

Ever since Dunki Drop 1 (teaser), fans have been looking forward to this Sonu Nigam-crooned track. It is composed by Pritam and lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The soulful track is about yearning and seeking the warmth of home. Given Nigam and Shah Rukh Khan's track record, fans are absolutely elated to witness visual magic. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial releases on December 21.

