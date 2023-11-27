Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' advance bookings are open now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' advance bookings are open now

By Aikantik Bag 12:31 pm Nov 27, 202312:31 pm

'Sam Bahadur' releases in theaters on Friday

Attention! Sam Bahadur is arriving in theaters this Friday. As the anticipation surrounding the biopic increases, the makers have revealed that the advance bookings are open now. The Vicky Kaushal-headlined film has been in the buzz for long and the gripping trailer and promo materials have already captivated viewers across the spectrum. Fans are waiting to witness Kaushal transform into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

2/3

More about the film

The movie's tickets are available on BookMyShow. The film marks Kaushal's second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar and it seems that Kaushal is set to deliver a career-defining performance. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The war drama is pitted against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.

3/3

Instagram Post