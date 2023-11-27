Did Ahn Eun-jin confirm 'All Your Wishes Come True' role

Did Ahn Eun-jin confirm 'All Your Wishes Come True' role

Nov 27, 2023

'All Your Wishes Come True' is set for 2024 premiere

Reports are rife that actor Ahn Eun-jin might soon join the star-studded cast of Kim Eun-sook's upcoming fantasy romantic K-drama, All Your Wishes Come True. Set to hit screens in 2024, the series already boasts big names like Kim Woo-bin and Suzy. After MBC reported about the speculation, a representative of Ahn shared, "Ahn Eun-jin is positively reviewing the offer."

Plotline and Ahn's potential role

All Your Wishes Come True tells the tale of an emotional genie, played by Woo-Bin, who is trapped in a lamp. Suzy takes on the role of Ga-young, a human with little emotion who helps the genie break free. Ahn, who recently gained fame in My Dearest is in discussions to portray a mysterious character living with Ga-young. The series has already generated buzz among the fans.

Creative team behind the drama

The brilliant mind behind All Your Wishes Come True is none other than renowned writer Kim, who has penned popular dramas like The Glory, Goblin, Mister Sunshine, and Heirs. Director Lee Byung-hun, known for his work on Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature, will helm the project.