Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' S03: Premiere date, trailer, cast, twists

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' S03: Premiere date, trailer, cast, twists

By Tanvi Gupta 12:09 pm Nov 27, 202312:09 pm

Everything about 'Single's Inferno' S03

Netflix recently unveiled an exciting trailer for the much-awaited third season of its hit Korean reality dating series, Single's Inferno. Since its debut in 2021, the show has garnered immense popularity and become one of Netflix's most-viewed programs. The upcoming season, set to premiere on December 12, promises significant changes, including a new location, rule modifications, and a broader casting process.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Single's Inferno first premiered in 2021 with eight episodes, followed by a 10-episode second season in 2022. Netflix confirmed the third season earlier in February, along with three other Korean reality shows: Physical: 100, Siren: Survive the Island, and Zombieverse. Among these, Physical: 100 has been renewed for a second season, with its director teasing that it has "got everything taken up a notch."

3/7

Contestants and new emcee: What's new this time?

The trailer for the show teases a diverse cast, with one contestant drawing comparisons to BLACKPINK's Jennie, according to the emcee panel. Adding to the excitement, Kim Jin-young, also known as DEX and a participant from Season 2, is set to join as the fifth emcee. The original quartet of hosts—Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, and Han-hae, will continue to guide the romantic journey.

4/7

Take a look at the trailer here

5/7

Plotline: Unconventional love pursuit

In this dating reality show, singles aim to escape their base at Inferno for the allure of Paradise—a luxurious hotel accessed by helicopter for overnight dates. Whether in Inferno or Paradise, relationships form in unexpected ways, fostered by candid conversations and genuine emotions. This dynamic challenges even the most attractive individuals accustomed to being pursued, adding a unique twist to the quest for love.

6/7

Changes in location and rules for S03

Yoo Ki-hwan—Netflix's unscripted lead for Korea—revealed that Single's Inferno S03 will undergo significant format changes. As reported by Netflix Tudum, Yoo stated, "What used to be Paradise and Inferno will change completely." The opulent Paradise resort will be replaced by a unique location designed to enhance contestants' romantic connections. Additionally, new rules will be introduced to create "unpredictable excitement" and improve relationship dynamics.

7/7

Extensive casting process for Season 3

Producers Kim Na-Hyun and Kim Jae-won revealed their innovative casting strategy for Season 3. They actively searched social media hashtags such as "Girlswhoworkout" and "Guyswhoworkout" to identify potential contestants. In addition, they distributed fliers on the streets and considered recommendations from various sources. Collaborating with PR teams from colleges and companies, they assembled the most promising and diverse cast for the upcoming season.