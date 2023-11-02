Shin Hye-sun, Ji Chang-wook's 'Welcome to Samdalri': Release date out

By Aikantik Bag

'Welcome to Samdalri' teaser is out now

The highly anticipated romantic comedy series Welcome to Samdalri has unveiled its first teaser, featuring stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun. Directed by the renowned Cha Young-hoon, the K-drama is slated to air on December 2 at 10:30pm KST. The plot centers around Jo Yong-pil (Ji), who stays in his Jeju Island hometown to safeguard its inhabitants, and Jo Sam-dal (Shin), who dreams of leaving their small village for Seoul.

More about the story

In the teaser, viewers witness the return of Jo to her native Samdal. Her arrival stirs excitement among the locals but leaves her feeling self-conscious. Since she was young, Jo's ambition was to depart the island and relocate to Seoul. However, her comeback implies that something unfortunate has occurred, compelling her to return home. In the teaser, she states in a frustrated tone, "It's a secret that I'm here," while trying to remain inconspicuous.

