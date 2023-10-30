SRK's fan club announces 4-day birthday celebration plans

By Isha Sharma 12:26 pm Oct 30, 202312:26 pm

SRK will celebrate his 58th birthday this week

Each year, the birthdays of Bollywood superstars are an opportunity for fans to celebrate their favorite actor's day through starry celebrations. While some stand in front of their favorite stars' homes for hours, others throng to the theaters. Now, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club has decided to devote four days to SRK and will hold philanthropic activities from October 30-November 2 (his birthday).

Charity events have already begun

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club—which is followed by 584.8K X followers and calls itself Khan's "biggest" fan club—shared its plans on X on Monday morning. The celebrations have begun from Monday itself, and the plans for today include a "health checkup campaign for school kids in tribal villages and distribution of food items." On Tuesday night, blankets will be distributed to the needy.

Birthday eve will be packed with diverse activities

Other activities in this carefully sketched out itinerary include watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir on Wednesday morning (November 1), followed by the distribution of ration items in slums and among underprivileged households. Distributing necessary items such as Diwali lights and sweets at an orphanage and subsequently visiting Cancer patients are also part of the schedule on Wednesday.

This is what will happen on the D-day

Fans will begin swarming the area in front of SRK's bungalow Mannat on the night of November 1 and the midnight of November 2, when SRK will step into the 58th year of his life. The "SRK Day" celebrations will then continue through the day at Raasta, a restaurant located at Khar West, Mumbai﻿. The entry starts at 10:00am. Quite a list of activities!

Are you in Mumbai? Save this tweet

SRK's 2023: Past projects, upcoming film

On the work front, 2023 has been a momentous year for SRK. He first broke the box office with two back-to-back all-time blockbusters: Pathaan and Jawan﻿, and now, the anticipation for his upcoming film Dunki is also at an all-time high. It will mark his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and it purportedly stars him as a soldier. Dunki hits theaters on December 22.

