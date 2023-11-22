Happy birthday, Kartik Aaryan: 5 best dialogues of the actor

By Namrata Ganguly 08:10 am Nov 22, 202308:10 am

Best Kartik Aaryan dialogues

Born in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, up-and-rising Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned 33 on Wednesday. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had his share of struggles when he lived with 12 other aspiring actors in an apartment before his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and since then there has been no looking back. On his birthday, revisit his iconic monologues.

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' (2011)

Luv Ranjan's rom-com buddy film follows three friends who are working bachelors and their relationship problems. Besides the film's relatability with the youth, Aaryan's seven-minute monologue was one of the greatest takeaways. "Problem yeh hai ki main chahta hoon meri life mein koi problem na ho. Lekin agar meri life mein koi problem na ho toh yeh uski life ki sabse badi problem hai..."

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' (2015)

Though toxic, Aaryan's monologue in Ranjan's rom-com sequel, "Har ladki ki life mein ek umar aati hai jab usse realize hota hai ki ab uski life mein ek driver, ek bodyguard, ek naukar aur ek ATM ke bina nahi chal sakti..." "Aur ab ladki itna sab kuch toh afford nahi kar sakti na...toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend," was a massive hit among men.

'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' (2018)

Starring Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is yet another comedic, emotional, and relatable take on friendship and love. It features Aaryan's yet another iconic dialogue, "Do saal mein, 24 mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne...Ek hafta per saal ki khusi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai."

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' (2019)

In Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Aaryan plays a middle-class working married man. His dialogue again struck the right chord with the audience. "Dashmi se pehle pitaji kahe the... Chintu Tayagi 10th sahi se pass kar lo phir aaram hi aaram... Issi promise pe hamse pehle engineering phir naukri phir haath hi haath shaadi bhi karwa liya."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu became one of the biggest hits of 2022. While the sequel to Akshay Kumar's classic horror-comedy movie had its own share of funny moments, witty humor, and hilarious one-liners, Aaryan's dialogue, "Donald Trump ke tweet aur Chudailon ke feet... hamesha ulte hi hote hain," was a massive hit.