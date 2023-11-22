Best Christmas movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

As the holiday season approaches, we all want to indulge in some heartwarming stories and seasonal joy, and, Disney+ Hotstar has got your back with its exciting and fine collection of Christmas movies just a click away. From timeless classics to heartwarming animated movies, below is a festive line-up waiting for you to dive in with your close ones.

'Home Alone' (1990)

The timeless holiday classic Home Alone follows the misadventures of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas. As Kevin revels in his newfound freedom, he must defend his home from two bumbling burglars. Filled with slapstick humor and heartwarming moments, this family comedy captures the spirit of Christmas and the importance of home.

'Miracle on 34th Street' (1994)

The timeless holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street unfolds the heartwarming tale of Kris Kringle, a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real deal. As he faces skepticism and legal challenges, Kringle's genuine spirit of goodwill begins to influence those around him, leading to a festive courtroom trial that explores the magic of belief and the true meaning of Christmas.

'Jingle All The Way' (1996)

The festive family comedy Jingle All The Way follows Howard Langston, a workaholic father determined to secure the hottest Christmas toy for his son. Fueled by holiday chaos and comedic mishaps, Howard finds himself in a wild race against time and other determined parents. Packed with slapstick humor and heartwarming moments, the film captures the spirit of the season and the importance of family.

'Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year' (2002)

The animated film Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year brings our favorite characters of the Hundred Acre Wood together for a festive adventure. As they reflect on the past year and prepare for a new one, Pooh and his friends share timeless lessons of friendship and the joy of celebrating the holiday season in this delightful family treat.

'Klaus' (2019)

Klaus is an animated Christmas film that reimagines the origin of the Santa Claus legend. When a postal worker, Jesper, is sent to a desolate Arctic town, he discovers a recluse named Klaus and together they create a holiday tradition of giving. A stunning combination of humor and heart, it explores the transformative power of kindness and the magic that emerges from unexpected friendships.