By Namrata Ganguly Nov 22, 2023

Mark Ruffalo's best movies

Best known for his performance as our favorite Marvel superhero Hulk, Mark Ruffalo is one of the finest actors in Hollywood in today's time. From being the cute guy in 2000s romcoms to critically acclaimed roles, Ruffalo has worked with some of the greatest Hollywood directors and earned three Academy Awards nominations in his career spanning over three decades. Check out his best roles.

'You Can Count on Me' (2000)

Ruffalo delivers a captivating performance in Kenneth Lonergan's 2000 drama film You Can Count on Me, immersing himself in the role of Terry Prescott with remarkable authenticity. His portrayal of a complex and troubled character adds depth to the film, showcasing Ruffalo's versatility as an actor. With nuanced expressions and a genuine emotional resonance, Ruffalo captures the essence of the character.

'The Kids Are All Right' (2010)

Ruffalo shines in Lisa Cholodenko's comedy-drama film The Kids Are All Right, portraying Paul, a charismatic and free-spirited restaurant owner and sperm donor. Ruffalo's magnetic presence brings a refreshing energy to the film. His chemistry with Julianne Moore further elevated the film, contributing to its critical acclaim, making his performance a standout in this poignant family drama and earning him an Oscar nomination.

'Avengers' film series (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019)

Ruffalo acquired the role of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first The Avengers movie in 2012. Since then, he has been portraying Bruce Banner and his alter ego Hulk. He seamlessly blends intelligence with raw power to the green behemoth, making the Hulk not just a force of nature but a relatable and integral part of the superhero ensemble.

'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Ruffalo delivers a compelling performance in the biographical psychological film Foxcatcher, portraying Olympic gold-medalist wrestler David Schultz with a nuanced mix of strength and vulnerability. Ruffalo's portrayal earned him an Oscar nomination. His on-screen chemistry with the stellar cast, particularly Steve Carell, uplifted the film, earning Ruffalo critical acclaim for his emotionally charged and nuanced depiction of the tragic athlete.

'Spotlight' (2015)

Ruffalo's performance in Tom McCarthy's biographical drama film Spotlight is a masterclass in subtlety and sincerity which earned him yet another Oscar nomination. Portraying Michael Rezendes, an investigative journalist, Ruffalo navigates the complexities of the character with finesse. His passionate portrayal adds a layer of authenticity to the film's depiction of the Boston Globe's investigative team in one of his most powerful performances.