5 best TV shows to binge-watch on Hulu

Entertainment

By Namrata Ganguly 05:44 pm Nov 21, 202305:44 pm

From heart-pounding dramas and side-splitting comedies to offbeat horror, Hulu's robust lineup offers a dynamic and rich array of shows for you to binge-watch. As we navigate through the streaming platform's finest, delve into these below-listed shows where every click promises a journey into the extraordinary realms of storytelling. Grab your buckets of popcorn and your favorite blanket and dive in, folks!

'Faraway Downs' (2023- )

Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, the historical adventure drama miniseries Faraway Downs is a re-imagination of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's 2008 epic directorial film Australia. It follows Sarah, an Australian aristocrat who owns a cattle ranch. A baron tries to seize her farm after her husband dies, but she teams up with a cattle drover to defend her ranch.

'The Other Black Girl' (2023)

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's namesake novel, The Other Black Girl explores race, power, and workplace dynamics. Nella, the only Black woman at Wagner Books, finds solace when another Black woman, Hazel, joins the company. However, as Hazel rises in popularity, unsettling events unfold, revealing dark secrets. It offers a poignant commentary on the challenges faced by Black professionals in predominantly white environments.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019- )

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary-style comedy series that hilariously explores the lives of vampire flatmates in Staten Island. Created by Jemaine Clement, it introduces an eccentric ensemble of vampire characters navigating the challenges of immortality, modern society, and their unique house dynamics. Filled with deadpan humor and supernatural absurdity, it's an offbeat take on the undead.

'Law & Order: SVU' (1999- )

Law & Order: SVU is a gripping procedural drama that delves into the challenging cases of the Special Victims Unit within the New York City Police Department. Led by Detective Olivia Benson, the elite team navigates heinous crimes of a sexual nature. It skillfully blends crime-solving with the personal struggles of its characters, creating a compelling and socially relevant narrative that resonates with viewers.

'Moonlighting' (1985-1989)

Moonlighting is a classic 1980s dramedy centered around the tumultuous partnership of private detectives Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis). Fusing humor, romance, and crime-solving, the series captures the chemistry between the leads as they tackle quirky cases. With witty banter and unconventional plots, it became a trailblazer, influencing the television landscape and leaving a lasting impact on the genre.