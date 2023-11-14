Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now' released; album details inside
Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a fresh music video for her track Can't Catch Me Now, which is part of the forthcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes's soundtrack. The pop star attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere as her music video made its debut. This marks Rodrigo's foray into film soundtracks, having co-written the song with producer Daniel Nigro, who also worked with her on her album Guts.
More about Rodrigo's upcoming album
The music video for Can't Catch Me Now is directed by the acclaimed Leonn Ward. Rodrigo's track is included in a 17-song album set to launch on Friday. The album will also feature Rachel Zegler, Flatland Cavalry, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Bella White, and Charles Godwin. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes features Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, alongside Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis, and Zegler.