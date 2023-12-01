Box office buzz: 'Sam Bahadur' to register a lukewarm opening
Meghna Gulzar is known for her trademark storytelling and focus on human instincts. Her latest directorial Sam Bahadur is now out in theaters and is set to put a decent fight against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film has a good buzz among ardent fans and Vicky Kaushal is touted to deliver one of his career-best performances in this Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic.
Aiming for gradual momentum over the weekend
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the war drama is set to rake in Rs. 6 crore (early estimates) on Friday. Being pitted against a mass film, this film needs consistency. Earlier, Gulzar's Raazi picked up similar momentum due to positive word of mouth and went on to become a blockbuster. Makers are expecting to replicate the same for this film.