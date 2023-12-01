Box office buzz: 'Sam Bahadur' to register a lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Dec 01, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Meghna Gulzar is known for her trademark storytelling and focus on human instincts. Her latest directorial Sam Bahadur is now out in theaters and is set to put a decent fight against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film has a good buzz among ardent fans and Vicky Kaushal is touted to deliver one of his career-best performances in this Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic.

Aiming for gradual momentum over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the war drama is set to rake in Rs. 6 crore (early estimates) on Friday. Being pitted against a mass film, this film needs consistency. Earlier, Gulzar's Raazi picked up similar momentum due to positive word of mouth and went on to become a blockbuster. Makers are expecting to replicate the same for this film.

