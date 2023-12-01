OTT: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 12:49 pm Dec 01, 202312:49 pm

'Thank You For Coming' is streaming now on OTT

Sex comedies have a lucrative market in India but they have never worked well in theaters. Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming was another film that could not earn great at the box office. Now, the film is set for another run as it has started streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film had its Gala World Premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Film's storyline and star-studded cast

The story revolves around a young woman who has never experienced an orgasm and offers a genuine portrayal of love stories in a male-dominated world. Pednekar plays Kanika, a woman struggling with societal pressures while searching for her perfect partner. The film also stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Sushant Divgikar, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

