Shiva Rajkumar's 'Ghost' gets OTT release; date inside

By Aikantik Bag Nov 16, 2023

'Ghost' is set to premiere on Friday

Shiva Rajkumar is a huge name in Kannada films. The superstar's recently released heist thriller Ghost is now gearing up for its OTT release. The Srini directorial is slated for a digital premiere on ZEE5 on Friday. The Dussehra release garnered favorable critiques and was a hit among viewers and the makers aim to replicate the same in the OTT arena.

Plot and cast details

In Ghost, Rajkumar takes on a dual protagonist role, where a band of individuals seize control of a large city prison and demand the release of an inmate known as Ghost. They warn that if their conditions are not met, they will unleash the criminals held within the jail upon the city. The cast includes Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois, among others.

