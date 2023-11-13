OTT: Netflix announces Season 2 of 'Kaala Paani'

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Netflix announces Season 2 of 'Kaala Paani'

By Aikantik Bag 12:53 pm Nov 13, 202312:53 pm

'Kaala Paani' S01 is streaming on Netflix now

Kaala Paani has emerged to be an instant hit and now Netflix confirmed that it will return for a second season. The first season quickly climbed the ranks to join Netflix's Top 10 Global Non-English TV list and trended in 11 countries within just a week of its debut. Viewers are eagerly anticipating answers to lingering questions from Season 1, such as whether Santosh will rescue his daughter and if Lt. Quadri's choice will ultimately be the correct one.

2/4

Showrunner Sameer Saxena on 'Kaala Paani's success

Sameer Saxena, the executive producer, showrunner, and director of Kaala Paani, expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support the series has garnered. He stated, "We are extremely grateful that Netflix had faith in our idea and us as storytellers." Saxena also pointed out how Kaala Paani has sparked discussions about the decisions people make and their consequences on the environment.

3/4

Stellar cast of 'Kaala Paani' Season 1

The impressive ensemble cast included Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. The series' exceptional writing and outstanding performances resonated with viewers, solidifying its status as a standout show on Netflix India.

4/4

Twitter Post