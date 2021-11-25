5 new South Indian OTT releases you should not miss

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 01:49 pm

Check out the list of newly released South films on streaming platforms

Even as theaters across the country have opened, filmmakers are still opting to go the OTT way. The South entertainment and film industry has several big ticket films like Radhe Shyam as theatrical outings, but many acclaimed movies have gone or are still going the digital path. Here are some of the recently released South Indian films on different OTT platforms you shouldn't miss.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Though cinema halls are functioning with almost full occupancy, they have not yet regained their pre-pandemic glory. Even giant of a film like Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was to hit an OTT platform had Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, not intervened. So, filmmakers have realized that the power and reach of digital space cannot be ignored.

Kollywood

'Jai Bhim' hit headlines even without a theatrical release

Of all OTT releases, Jai Bhim definitely has emerged as the crowned winner. Having and being backed by one of the most bankable actors of Kollywood, Suriya, the film had hit Amazon Prime earlier this month. Such was the impact of the movie that it became the highest-rated on IMDb. The powerful social drama also became the star's best-performing film till now.

Mollywood

Must-watch Mollywood films and where to find them

Acclaimed Mollywood filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli is right now streaming on SonyLIV. Featuring Joju George and Chemban Vinod Jose in lead roles, the fantasy drama received applauds from critics and fans alike. If you are someone who enjoys satire, there's Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film features Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony in principal roles.

Tollywood

Telugu film 'Drushyam 2' follows the path of 'Drishyam 2'

Just like the Malayalam film Drishyam 2, its Tollywood version also released directly on Amazon Prime Video today. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Meena in the lead roles, Drushyam 2 is the second installment of crime-thriller Drushyam. There's also a romantic drama titled Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the main roles. The film is available on the streaming giant Netflix.