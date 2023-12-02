Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover bury hatchet after 6yrs; to reunite!

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover bury hatchet after 6yrs; to reunite!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Dec 02, 202305:01 pm

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finally reunite for laughter galore!

Hold on to your seats because Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have finally reconciled and are reuniting for this Netflix show! On Saturday, the streaming giant dropped a teaser that showcased the hilarious duo back together for an upcoming show, which is tentatively titled Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show. Joining them on this highly-anticipated journey are fellow cast members from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Grover—known for his beloved characters Rinku Devi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on TKSS—left the show in 2018 following a major fallout with Sharma. The rift that made headlines reportedly occurred during a flight back to Mumbai after a show in Australia. Sharma, at the trailer launch of Firangi in 2017, opened up about the incident, attributing the tension to pressure from the Australia show and the added stress of a fellow artist's death during the Firangi production.

3/6

'The moment you were waiting for has finally come!'

Sharing a video, Netflix wrote on social media, "Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! (Hold on to your seats, the moment you were waiting for has finally come)." It added Sharma and Grover are soon coming together for a Netflix show. Last month, while announcing the show, Sharma shared a video with other cast members. With this show, Netflix aims to bring back the quirky charm the "Sharma family" is known for.

4/6

Take a look at this fun-filled teaser

5/6

Reunion of India's finest comedians

While details about the upcoming show are yet to be revealed, fans anticipate an incredible reunion of the best Indian comedians. Notably, Sharma began hosting comedy shows in 2013 with Comedy Nights With Kapil. After its conclusion in 2016, Sharma's popularity fueled a revival, resulting in the widely loved The Kapil Sharma Show. They served as a preferred platform for film stars to promote their projects. Earlier this year, TKSS concluded, coinciding with Sharma and his team's successful American tour.

6/6

New show comes after Netflix's 'I'm Not Done Yet'

Expanding his digital footprint, Sharma first joined hands with Netflix last year for his stand-up special, I'm Not Done Yet. His recent big-screen appearance was in Nandita Das's Zwigato, where he portrayed a food delivery man. Temporarily stepping away from television comedy, Sharma continues to diversify his career in the entertainment industry. The streaming platform revealed in a press release that Sharma's upcoming show will not be a "one-off special, like the one he did on the platform last year."