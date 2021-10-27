What we know of Kapil Sharma's single with Guru Randhawa?

We all know that Kapil Sharma wanted to be a singer when he came to Mumbai. But, destiny had other plans and he became a successful comedian and a host of a hit TV show instead. But now it seems his wishes are going to come true. Reportedly, Sharma will be crooning a single with Guru Randhawa for T-Series. Here are the details.

The song is yet to be finalized or even shot

Reportedly, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of the music label, Sharma and Randhawa were planning to do something together "for a while." It seems the moment has finally arrived! However, the song is yet to be shot. Once it is made, an official announcement will be done by the company, which churned out compositions like Tera Naam, sung by Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar, recently.

Sharma's singing talent was appreciated by Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam

We would like to mention here that Sharma has sung Hum To Yaaro Latak Gaye for his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a 2015 release. The Firangi actor was also a runner up on Zee TV's singing reality show for celebrities, Star Ya Rockstar. He has also been appreciated for this talent by Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Randhawa also hinted at the collaboration with a recent picture

The Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani singer also dropped a hint of this teaming up by sharing a photo with Sharma and Amrinder Gill (also a Punjabi actor/singer) on his Instagram recently. He captioned it by saying that they are his "favorites." Randhawa's last song, Aise Na Chhoro, dropped recently. The associated music video has Mrunal Thakur along with the popular crooner.

Randhawa is also getting ready for his debut in Bollywood

Apart from this, Randhawa is also getting ready for his Bollywood debut. The Suit Suit crooner confirmed the same in July, while saying that the much-awaited film will supposed to go into production later this year. As per reports, it will be a musical drama that would narrate the story of a musician and his journey. It will be backed by Endemol Shine India.