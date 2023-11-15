'The Crown' S06: Princess Diana's death to 'ghost'—what to expect

By Aikantik Bag Nov 15, 2023

'The Crown' S06 premieres on Thursday on Netflix

Netflix's The Crown is set to wrap up its tale of power and political rivalries in the British Royal family with its sixth and final season. It is split into two parts: the first, four-episode volume will premiere on Thursday, while the second—comprising six episodes—will debut in December. The season will delve deeper into the life of Lady Diana Spencer, touching upon her death, the contentious "ghost" depiction, and conspiracy theories surrounding her alleged pregnancy. Here's more on season six.

Peter Morgan addresses Princess Diana 'ghost' controversy

Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, spoke to Variety about the controversy over Diana's portrayal as a "ghost" in the final season. He said, "I never imagined it as Diana's 'ghost' in the traditional sense. It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind." "Diana was unique, and I suppose that's what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively," added Morgan.

Researcher Annie Sulzberger on respecting recent British history

Annie Sulzberger, The Crown's head researcher, also discussed Diana's portrayal with The New York Times. "People who lived through Diana's death feel a sense of ownership over that history, a sense of participation, which can color their perception of it," she said Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in the final season, told Vanity Fair said her experience of filming its last scenes was "strange." She stated, "Nothing as an actor really prepares you for the layers of emotional ramifications."