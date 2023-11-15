Box office collection: 'Japan' struggles to maintain stability

Karthi is one of the most sought-after actors who have carved a niche for themselves in Tamil cinema. The actor has a strong fan base, but his recent release Japan opened to mixed reviews from critics and viewers on Friday. Though the film pitted against Jigarthanda DoubleX had a decent opening, the Karthi starrer now seems to be faltering at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raju Murugan directorial earned Rs. 1.4 crore on Tuesday, down from Monday's Rs. 3.05 crore. Overall, the action comedy has earned Rs. 15.35 crore in India and is struggling to gain momentum. The film co-stars Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The venture is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

