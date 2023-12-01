'Jigarthanda DoubleX' OTT version to release in five languages

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' premieres on December 8

Karthik Subbaraj delivered Tamil cinema's recent blockbuster Jigarthanda DoubleX and as the name suggests the spiritual sequel surpassed its predecessor! Now, after a glorious run, the drama is set for an OTT release. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 8. The movie has been critically acclaimed and loved by viewers. The OTT version is slated to be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, hence making it a pan-India project.

English version to premiere soon

Netflix also mentioned that an English version will soon be made available. The movie is an ode to the pulpy Tamil cinema. The cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Ilavarasu, Shine Tom Chacko, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, and Bava Chelladurai, among others. Produced by Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins, the movie's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

