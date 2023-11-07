Kamal Haasan's birthday special: Shankar shares 'Indian 2' BTS glimpse

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Kamal Haasan's birthday special: Shankar shares 'Indian 2' BTS glimpse

By Aikantik Bag 02:44 pm Nov 07, 202302:44 pm

'Indian 2' is slated to release on August 15, 2024

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan turned 69 on Tuesday and social media is flooding with heartfelt wishes from colleagues and fans. Now, Shankar has shared a BTS photo from the sets of the upcoming vigilante drama and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Wishing our Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan⁩ Sir, a very happy birthday! It is wonderful to have had the chance to work with you again to bring Senapathy back! I hope you keep entertaining us and continue to inspire millions more! #indian2."

2/3

'Indian 2' INTRO received positive response

The preview video for Indian 2 was released a few days ago and garnered positive reactions from viewers. The film will feature Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a character first seen in the 1996 movie Indian. The sequel has created considerable excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating its arrival. It is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

3/3

Twitter Post