Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a bonafide actor of the '90s. The actor is known for her fitness skills and donning some memorable roles. Recently, she starred in a slice-of-life drama Sukhee that tanked miserably at the box office. Now, the film has arrived on OTT aiming to captivate viewers. The film is streaming on Netflix. The platform shared the news on its Instagram account, posting a film poster and expressing enthusiasm for the weekend.

While sharing the poster, the OTT giant stated, "The weekend just got a lot more Sukhee! Watch the talented @theshilpashetty in this heartwarming slice of life dramedy. Sukhee is STREAMING Now on Netflix!" The cast includes Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, and Nitanshi Goel, among others. The project is helmed by Sonal Joshi.

