Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff's 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' release date revealed

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 04:35 pm Dec 01, 202304:35 pm

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' premieres on December 8

Get ready for a heartwarming cinematic experience as veteran actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff come together for the upcoming slice-of-life film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 8, this feel-good movie is directed and written by Vijay Maurya. Maurya has produced it alongside Payal Arora under the Made in Maurya banner.

Plotline of the film

Shroff recently took to Instagram and shared the Mast Mein Rehne Ka poster. He wrote, "Are you ready for the ride of a lifetime? #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8 only on @primevideoin." The movie explores the lives of two generations as they navigate life's challenges and overcome their own hesitations. It boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Garima Agarwal, and Faisal Malik, among others.

