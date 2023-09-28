'Kumari Srimathi' review: Nithya Memen's latest will win you over

Nithya Menen's 'Kumari Srimathi' can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, including Hindi

In times when dark content or thrillers are what OTT is offering us the most, Amazon Prime Video's latest Telugu series Kumari Srimathi, is a breath of fresh air. It's filled with plenty of drama of a dysfunctional family, emotions, and humor. All of it combined makes it a breezy entertainer. We review Nithya Menen's latest series where she plays the titular role.

A young woman's ambition of getting back her ancestral home

Srimathi is a young woman, whose mother has been finding all sorts of suitors but she refuses to get married. Why? Because she has only one ambition- to take back the possession of her ancestral home from her uncle, for which she requires a huge sum of money. And for that, she opens a bar in her village to make quick bucks.

Relatable characters make it more likable

Whether it is Srimathi's ambition to get back her family home and keep herself and her desires second to that, or her mother's concern to get her married, the characters are quite relatable. The situations and fixes for each character have been written so neatly that you can't help but connect with them emotionally, and this is where the series' beauty lies.

At no point did it get preachy

It's a show that's led by strong female characters, speaking volumes about women's empowerment. It does have a string of messages to deliver, yet it does not come across as a preachy one; despite that it shows men's regressive mindset. But more than the lessons, it passes as a beautiful story of an individual trying to fight the odds.

Strong performances back the narration

Apart from Menen, the cast comprises Gauthami, Nirupam, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Prem Sagar, and Praneetha Patnaik. It's not one person who stands out the most, but all of them together. As for Menen, I last remember her from Mission Mangal as Varsha Pillai, but as Srimathi, she's seen as the complete opposite. Between the two, I'm certainly in awe of Srimathi more.

It's meant to be watched with your family

Directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, Kumari Srimathi is a series that deserves to be watched with the family. Apart from the raw beauty of the village near the Godavari River, which is a treat to the eyes, the impactful dialogues and bone-tickling humor, are what also work in its favor. This series spread over seven episodes, gets 3 stars out of 5.