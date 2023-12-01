'Bigg Boss 17': Karan Johar replaces Salman; slams Ankita, Mannara

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Bigg Boss 17': Karan Johar replaces Salman; slams Ankita, Mannara

By Aikantik Bag 04:26 pm Dec 01, 202304:26 pm

Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan for this weekend's 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Bigg Boss Season 17 has been making a lot of news. The reality show is gearing up for another Weekend Ka Vaar and this week Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan as the host of the show. In a newly released promo, Johar lashed out at contestant Ankita Lokhande. He reportedly slammed Mannara Chopra, too. Johar had earlier hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, hence he is quite well versed with the reality show.

2/4

'It can't be seen in your actions,' Johar to Lokhande

In the promo, Johar confronted Lokhande and asked, "Did you take a step back because Munawar's priority is Mannara right now?" She replied, "My problem is that I am an emotional person." Johar cut her off and stated, "I am like this, I'm emotional, if I feel bad I will say it to your face. We have only heard you say this, it can't be seen in your actions."

3/4

Johar called Chopra a 'hypocrite'

Reportedly, Johar called out Chopra for her desperate attempts to validate her friendships within the Bigg Boss house. He scolded her for not asking Anurag Dobhal why he nominated her "so-called best friend" comedian Munawar Faruqui. Johar labeled her a "hypocrite" with "double standards." Reportedly, a physical altercation between Arun Mahashetty and Sunny Tehelka (Arya), followed by an emotional breakdown from Abhishek Kumar took place too. Undoubtedly, it's going to be a heated weekend in the house!

4/4

Twitter Post