'Sam Bahadur' review: Vicky Kaushal rightfully honors beloved war general

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:16 pm Dec 01, 202303:16 pm

'Sam Bahadur' marks the second collaboration between Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal

Biopics are a tricky genre, especially when you want to show the glorious life of a legendary army veteran like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Director Meghna Gulzar had a monstrous task ahead of her to put his four decades of active military life on a canvas. While she has done it decently, it is Vicky Kaushal who has rightly paid tribute to him.

A tribute to 'Sabka Banda'

From a newborn Cyrus to becoming "Sam Bahadur," the 150-minute long film is a glimpse of the veteran's distinguished military career and the five crucial wars he fought. Gulzar also shows glimpses from his personal life with his wife Siloo and the brushes he had with the then Prime Ministers. Aided by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy (SEL)'s composition Banda, the movie shows why he was "Sabka Banda."

Not 'Sardar Uddham,' 'Sam Bahadur' is Kaushal's career-best performance

Ever since the first look was dropped, it was certain that Kaushal would nail the act. He has matched the expectations, if not surpassed them. Kaushal proves that he's meant to play characters where he wears the olive green uniform. As the Field Marshal, he has picked up his mannerisms perfectly - be it his wit, the walk, or the way he spoke.

Casting earns a point

At first, I thought Sanya Malhotra may not fit the bill of playing Manekshaw's wife, Siloo, but she does it and how! Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub as Yahya Khan were seen less but good nonetheless. Fatima Sana Shaikh isn't the best pick to play Indira Gandhi but she did give Kaushal a fight in a couple of scenes.

Gulzar's brave efforts to showcase Manekshaw's life, deserve praise but…

No doubt that Gulzar picked the right biopic to make. She fought her battles of presenting his life and achievements, but in the process, made it all a rushed affair. She covers important events like World War II, the Jammu & Kashmir Instrument of Accession, the Indo-Pak 1971 War, etc, but keeps jumping from one event to another.

Lack of war action

There is only a handful of active war scenes, including WWII when a Japanese soldier fired nine times at Manekshaw. But if you are expecting to see the recreation of the 1971 War, then you won't find it because Gulzar made use of real footage to showcase the war. As Kaushal says in the movie, battles aren't fought only on the fields.

'Sam Bahadur' lacks the SEL magic

Unfortunately, music is a big disappointment here. SEL were loved for Lakshya's music and songs, but here they failed to deliver any goosebump-worthy song. Though Badhte Chalo has included war cries of all the Indian army regiments, it's not what you'd expect from the guys who gave us Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe. The background music, too, is a little overpowering at times.

Please go watch it

Despite its flaws here and there, Sam Bahadur is a movie that'll make every Indian proud of its armed forces. If that isn't a reason alone, watch it for the brilliance that Kashual has brought to the screens. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, you shouldn't skip watching this biopic about one of India's greatest war heroes. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.