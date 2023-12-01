Look at Sofia Vergara's fortune amid 'Griselda' trailer release

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:16 pm Dec 01, 202306:16 pm

Sofia Vergara will be next seen in Netflix's 'Griselda'

The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara lives quite a fancy life. From those lavish Italian vacations to the expensive outfits and more, Vergara's lifestyle is a reflection of the fortune she owns. Amid the trailer drop of her upcoming series Griselda, we bring you details about her present net worth that she has amassed over the years, especially through acting.

Why does this story matter?

Vergara is loved as Gloria from Modern Family. While the sitcom, which ran till 2020, brought her worldwide fame, she will next be seen in Griselda, a series, the trailer for which was dropped on Friday. Vergara will be seen in the lead role in the crime thriller series which is gearing up for its release on January 25, 2024, on Netflix.

What is her net worth in 2023?

Vergara has a net worth of a whopping $180M. And this isn't what she has made through acting alone. Thanks to her multiple business ventures and financial decisions, the 51-year-old actor has made a lot of money for herself. However, a huge chunk of money came from Modern Family which made the leading cast, including Vergara, a millionaire.

Making money from showbiz

Modern Family ran 11 successful seasons. The cast was being paid $65,000 (per episode) till the third season, which shot straight up to $1,70,000 - $1,80,000 after major negotiations. In the eighth season, the stars reportedly earned $3,50,000 per episode, which then went up to $5,00,000 in the ninth season. Vergara must have earned around $11M during the 11th season which comprised 22 episodes.

Minting money as a show's judge too

Vergara is presently one of the judges on America's Got Talent. Any idea how much is she making from the show? According to a report by Forbes, the actor has minted about $10M per season as her fees for being the judge. This amount is roughly a fraction of the money she made in the year 2020, which was about $43M, according to reports.

Money beyond the entertainment industry

In addition to the money she makes through acting and on reality shows, Vergara has invested in businesses too, which add to her bank balance. She runs a line of jeans which is reportedly being sold at Walmart. She also struck a deal with Kmart worth $7-8B. Apart from these, Vergara earns through brand endorsements she does for various brands, including Cover Girl.

