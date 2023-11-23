Jenna Ortega quits 'Scream 7': Times actors rallied for co-stars

Jenna Ortega quits 'Scream 7': Times actors rallied for co-stars

Jenna Ortega won't be seen in 'Scream 7'

A day ago, actor Melissa Barrera was ousted from Scream 7 due to her support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War. After she accused Israel of "genocide and ethnic cleansing," Scream 7's makers fired her, and now, Jenna Ortega has severed ties with the film too. Though scheduling conflicts with Wednesday are being cited as the reason, speculations suggest she is actually supporting Barrera.

When Chadwick Boseman helped Sienna Miller get paid justly

When Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller were working on 21 Bridges, the makers weren't reportedly willing to pay Miller what she was worth, an example of the pay disparity that exists in businesses. Subsequently, Boseman donated some of his salary for her to reach a higher number. He told her, "You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth," she had later revealed.

Robin Williams protected Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce on 'Jumanji' sets

While shooting a tiring water scene for Jumanji, then-child actors Bradley Pierce and Kirsten Dunst were famished, but the production wanted to make them work more, even bypassing the child labor laws. Robin Williams came to their rescue, and reportedly told the production, "We're not doing any extra time. You're going to let everybody out now, and we're going to come back next week."

Emma Thompson's fiery response to production house

It's not, unfortunately, uncommon for female actors to constantly work on their appearance in showbiz, and another example of this is when Hayley Atwell was asked to lose weight for Brideshead Revisited. Presenting an example of female solidarity, Emma Thompson chimed in and told the production, "If you speak to her about this again...I will leave this picture. You are never to do that."

When Tom Holland shielded Zendaya from keyboard warriors

When Zendaya was cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she had to encounter an army of racist trolls. Reacting to this, her co-star and later, boyfriend Tom Holland told Global Grind, "Z is perfect for [this role]. She's so powerful and so strong-willed, and it's not going to shake her at all." She has also acted in Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.