Prince William-Kate Middleton's love saga: College lovers to Duke-Duchess

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Prince William-Kate Middleton's love saga: College lovers to Duke-Duchess

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:30 pm Dec 01, 202305:30 pm

Prince William and Kate Middleton were university buddies before becoming life partners

The final part of The Crown's Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 14. The fictionalized series is based on the royal family of the United Kingdom. As the season finale approaches, we bring you the love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their love saga will also be showcased in the series, and so will Middleton's infamous sheer dress.

2/7

Being friends to housemates

It all started at St. Andrews University in Scotland where William and Middleton were pursuing their graduation. They started as friends, much before they began dating. During their friendship days, the two, along with other friends of theirs, moved to a two-story house in the town, and away from the campus. When they moved in, they were still friends.

3/7

Love at a fashion show?

The couple continued to remain friends for a long time until one day Willam realized his love for Middleton. According to reports, Middleton walked the ramp for a college charity event where she wore the legendary sheer dress. It was then that William realized he had more feelings for her than just being friends, marking the beginning of their royal love story.

4/7

When their relationship became a public affair

The couple had been dating for a year or more when suddenly, their relationship went public. Pictures from their Swiss Alps vacation where they had gone skiing, were published in The Sun. The tabloid publishing their images upset then-Prince Charles, who reportedly threatened the publication of severing his relations with them. By then, however, the public had become aware of their whirlwind romance.

5/7

A brief split

In 2007, they had a brief split which grabbed the media attention. The paparazzi continued to click Middleton during their split. Speaking about their break up in an interview, William once said, "We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters." Middleton, too, said she "wasn't very happy about it."

6/7

Reuniting after a few months

A couple of months after their break up, William and Middleton were back together, again. Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen wrote that it was William who initiated the break-up, and later convinced Middleton to reconcile. Middleton "did not want to rush anything," wrote Nicholl, adding that she was hurt and "needed some more time."

7/7

A happily ever after

A few years later, in 2010, William proposed to Middleton for marriage during a wildlife trip with friends in Kenya. The prince then made a romantic proposal to Middleton with his mother, Princess Diana's engagement ring. Later, in April 2011, they got married and became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They are now parents to three children.