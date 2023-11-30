Times Kate Middleton's college life photos went viral

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Nov 30, 2023

Prince Willian and Kate Middleton started dating during their graduation days at St. Andrews University

Kate Middleton's style has often been synonymous with elegant dresses and coats. But there were also times when her style represented any carefree young collegegoer. Right before her marriage to Prince William, Middleton's personal life, mostly her early days of fashion, made its way to online platforms. We take a look back at occasions when her old pictures went viral.

Her infamous sheer dress from college's fashion show

The Crown Season 6 is set to premiere its second part, putting a full stop to the acclaimed series. Ahead of its premiere on December 14, the makers teased the audience with what to expect from the finale. Middleton's infamous sheer dress, which reportedly first grabbed the British prince's attention toward his classmate during their college days, has made it to the series.

When she was papped after her brief split from William

Soon after their graduation from university when William and Middleton went back to London, the paparazzi wouldn't miss a chance to click them. Once, when the two reportedly had a brief split, Middleton was seen leaving a party in a car with a friend. She was seen wearing a satin dress with her cheeks flushed and hair let down.

When she wore a glittery green top and yellow shorts

You can't imagine Middleton dropping her chic style for those mini-skirts now but she sure aced them once. Back in her single days, in 2008, she was seen at a charity event wearing a gallery green halter neck top paired with yellow hot pants. She walked out and flashed a smile. The viral picture continues to remind us how wild and free she was.

The picture from her graduation day

There are several pictures of Middleton from her life before the royal wedding. But if one showed her drastic change after becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, it was the one from her graduation day. It showed her wearing a white outfit under the black graduation gown. Both Middleton and William graduated from St. Andrews University where they fell in love.

