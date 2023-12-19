'Lost control of muscles': Céline Dion's sister shares health update

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Lost control of muscles': Céline Dion's sister shares health update

By Tanvi Gupta 02:18 pm Dec 19, 202302:18 pm

Céline Dion's sister shares health update

Iconic Canadian singer Céline Dion, 55, is facing a challenging battle with a rare and incurable neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Now due to this condition, she has "lost control of her muscles," according to her elder sister Claudette. In December 2022, Celine announced the diagnosis and subsequently, had to cancel various shows, including her Courage world tour.

2/7

'The scientists haven't done research'

SPS is a condition where the body attacks its own nerve cells, significantly affecting mobility. It impacts various muscles, including vocal cords and the heart. Claudette mentioned to Canada's 7 Jours, "Because it's one out of a million cases, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people." At this point, the family is "crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

3/7

Dion still hopes to return to stage

Claudette expressed the heartbreaking reality of her sister's battle, saying, "What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She's always worked hard." Despite the uncertainty, Claudette revealed Dion holds onto the dream of returning to the stage, "In both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

4/7

SPS: A rare and debilitating condition

Affecting only one in a million people, stiff person syndrome can transform patients into "human statues," making it difficult for them to walk or talk. The disorder can also cause spasms strong enough to fracture bones. Typically diagnosed between ages 30 and 50, women are predominantly affected by SPS.

5/7

Claudette addressed rumors and misinformation about Dion

In September, a video titled Celine Dion's Family Reveals How She Is Dying surfaced on YouTube, claiming the singer's incurable disease was "progressing very quickly." The video, now on TikTok with over 4.3 lakh views, sparked rumors of Dion being wheelchair-bound and immobile. Dismissing the speculations, Dion's sister posed, "Why do they say she is in a wheelchair? Why do they say she had cancer? Why are you inventing?"

6/7

Dion was most recently seen at an ice hockey game

Dion's family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has been flooded with messages of support for the beloved singer, revealed Claudette. "People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents, and blessed crucifixes." In October, Dion made a rare public appearance at an NHL game in Las Vegas with her sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

7/7

Quick look at Dion's record-breaking success and achievements

The My Heart Will Go On singer boasts a remarkable career spanning four decades. With a series of unprecedented achievements, she stands as the all-time best-selling Canadian artist globally and holds the title of the best-selling French-language artist in history, boasting record sales ranging between 200M to 250M worldwide. The I'm Alive singer's musical legacy continues to captivate audiences worldwide.