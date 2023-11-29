'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' premiere date, summary out

'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' premiere date, summary out

'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' premieres on December 6

The Beatles is often regarded as the greatest rock band ever. The Fab Four has been in the buzz for their music, activism, and personal lives. John Lennon's assassination in 1980 shook the entire Tinseltown and has been a topic of discussion to date. Apple TV+ recently unveiled the trailer of a three-part docuseries, John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial slated to premiere on December 6. It delves into the aftermath of the assassination by Mark David Chapman.

Unheard arguments and evidence explored in docuseries

With narration by Kiefer Sutherland, the docuseries will unveil never-before-seen information and feature interviews with key individuals linked to the event. Co-director Rob Coldstream and producer Louis Lee Ray explained, "This series lays out for the first time the unseen evidence for the prosecution and the defense—using documents and firsthand testimony from those who were there." "We've been careful to maintain an impartial approach throughout, simply laying out for the viewer the arguments that were never heard in court."

Contextualizing Lennon's murder in 1980s America

Coldstream and Lee Ray also highlighted their intention to present Lennon's murder not just as a standalone incident but within the broader context of 1980s America, examining its wider societal implications. They observed, "What was striking is how many parallels sprung up between 1980 and the current day, from questions around mental health, the justice system, and gun control." Recently, the band unveiled their final song Now and Then which emerged to be a chartbuster.

