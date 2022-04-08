Entertainment

'The White Darkness': Tom Hiddleston, Apple TV+ collaborating again

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 08, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

'The White Darkness' is yet to get a release date

British actor Tom Hiddleston has signed his next. He is all set to star in and executive produce a limited series for Apple TV+. Titled The White Darkness, it will be based on David Grann's non-fiction book by the same name. Soo Hugh is attached to the project as a showrunner along with Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Universal Content Productions is backing the series.

To note, Hugh and Apple TV+ have already worked together for Pachinko, which is based on journalist Min Jin Lee's novel by the same name.

The drama TV series was critically lauded, so his association with this project is a promising development.

Also, Hiddleston's skills as an actor are unparalleled, hence it's safe to say that the upcoming series is worth looking forward to.

The White Darkness will narrate the story of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston) and will be a "spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity." Worsley, described as a dedicated father and husband, an ex-soldier, is a principled man. But, he's also an adventurer and embarks on an "epic journey" of "crossing Antarctica on foot." Given this plot, Hiddleston's casting sounds apt.

Apart from Universal Content Productions, Apple Studios is a producer, too. Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) executive produces The White Darkness via Blue Marble Pictures, along with Caroline Garity, Hiddleston, Hugh, and Heyman. This series is a result of an overall deal Blue Marble has with Apple. Meanwhile, The White Darkness is the second show Hiddleston is doing for Apple after The Essex Serpent.

In The Essex Serpent, Hiddleston stars opposite Clare Danes. This upcoming series is also based on a book written by Sarah Perry. The show is set to premiere on May 13. These two series aside, Hiddleston is also gearing up for the second season of Marvel's Loki with Disney+ Hotstar backing it. Further, he has Netflix's upcoming limited series White Stork, currently in post-production.