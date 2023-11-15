Karan Johar to cast Alia-Kareena? What duo has revealed

Karan Johar to cast Alia-Kareena? What duo has revealed

By Aikantik Bag 07:58 pm Nov 15, 202307:58 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 EP04 premieres on Thursday

Koffee With Karan fans are eagerly waiting for the ongoing eighth season's episode four, featuring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, arriving on Thursday. The sister-in-law duo is set to spill some exciting koffee beans on the show regarding their professional and personal lives. Prior to the episode's release, host Karan Johar posted a video of a rapid-fire round with the two actors, where they answered questions about him and teased their possible collaboration.

Rapid-fire reveals Johar's favorites

During the Koffee With Karan rapid-fire segment, Kapoor Khan and Bhatt disclosed their knowledge about Johar, including his preferred coffee, selfie angle, go-to dance move, and the song that epitomizes him. Kapoor Khan referenced Raining Men, to which Johar humorously clarified that it is "not raining men" on the record. The duo was also asked when they would collaborate again, to which they replied that they had talked about it and will reconvene soon.

Duo's upcoming slate

Earlier, Kapoor Khan and Bhatt worked in Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 movie Udta Punjab. They recently appeared in a jewelry brand commercial, igniting curiosity among fans and fellow celebrities eager to see them reunite on screen. In the meantime, Bebo is set to appear in Hansal Mehta's Buckingham Murders next, whereas Bhatt is working on Vasan Bala's Jigra.

Check out the rapid-fire here