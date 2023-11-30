Spotify implements quirky features exclusively for Taylor Swift songs

By Aikantik Bag 02:33 pm Nov 30, 2023

Swifties, check out these new features by Spotify

It's Taylor Swift's world and we are just living in it! Swifties are elated as the pop star has been declared the Global Top Artist of 2023 by the streaming platform Spotify. Now, the audio streaming platform has added some quirky features to mark the occasion. Swift is currently on worldwide domination with her Eras Tour and its concert film becoming a blockbuster.

Explore these details only on Spotify

The streaming platform has implemented a star symbol on the track bar of all Swift songs. They added another quirky element, where each album track bar has a unique color. Well, after all, Swift is the star of our lives and the queen of our hearts! Spotify also dropped their famous Wrapped feature on Wednesday and users have gone gaga on social media.

